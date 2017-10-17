Roofers stop work to stand for national anthem

WATERVILLE, Maine (WHDH) — A photo of three roofers who paused while the national anthem played at a nearby high school’s football game is going viral.

The photo, taken Saturday, Oct. 14 in Maine, shows the three men with their hands over their hearts as the national anthem played at the Waterville High School next door.

Michelle Lyons Cossar spotted the men as they put their hammers down and stood up during the song, and decided to capture the moment on camera.

“When I looked over the fence, I saw them standing and respecting the flag,” she told Fox News. “I just thought the world could use a little more of that right now.”

The men, later identified as Dwayne Harrison, Danny Thyng and James Scruggs, said they had no idea anyone had taken a photo of them.

“It is a respect thing for myself — we did not do this to prove a point,” Harrison said, calling it “the right thing to do.”

