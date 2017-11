(WHDH) — Paul B. Landrum, also known as the ‘Route-128 Bandit,’ appeard in court Friday.

Landrum is accused of holding up nine banks.

First, Landrum admitted to robbing a Bank of America in Bedford in early October, and he later admitted to robbing eight other banks.

Authorities said Landrum faces up to 20-years in prison and a fine of $250,000.