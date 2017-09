BEVERLY, MA (WHDH) — Route 128 Northbound is back open after a multi-car crash caused its closure, but this is still affecting the morning commute.

#MAtraffic Update: Beverly- Route 128 Exit 19, all lanes now open. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 29, 2017

Officials had detoured drivers to exit 19 until they moved the crash to the breakdown lane around 8 a.m.

The crash involvedup to 10 cars. No injuries have been reported.

