Route 195 closed westbound after tractor-trailer crash in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, MA (WHDH) - Police say all westbound lanes of Route 195 have been closed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

According to state police, a tractor-trailer was involved in a rollover crash. The truck blocked all lanes of 195.

Officials say two people sustained serious injuries in the crash and a medical helicopter is en route.

Traffic is currently being diverted to Route 240.

Route 195 is expected to remain closed through rush hour.

