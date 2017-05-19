Route 20 in Weston closed due to fatal, multi-car crash, police say

WESTON, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say Route 20 in Weston has been closed due to a fatal crash involving three cars.

Authorities responded Friday afternoon to the crash near the Wayland town line and confirmed at least one fatality.

Police say both the eastbound and westbound lanes are closed near Buckskin Street. Detours have been set up.

The victim has not been identified. Crews are on the scene investigating the crash.

No additional details were immediately available.

