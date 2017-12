BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Police and emergency crews responded to a section of Route 24 Sunday night after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

The fatal accident happened on Route 24 northbound near Exit 15.

Police closed the highway to traffic as emergency crews responded to the incident. State Police say some traffic may be allowed through in the breakdown lane.

There is no word on the identity of the victim or the circumstances leading up to the crash.

