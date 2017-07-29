Rowley woman died in roll-over crash in Concord, NH after being ejected from car

CONCORD, MA (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police said a woman from Rowley, MA died in a roll-over crash in Concord on Friday at 8:44 pm.

Police said the crash happened on I-89 South, near exit 2 in Concord.

Authorities said the driver, 38-year-old Amanda Hadley, was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Investigators believe she swerved to avoid slower moving traffic ahead, causing the roll-over.

Speed was said to be a factor.

Officials said she was then ejected from the car, and died on scene from her injuries.

Two other passengers were taken to Concord Hospital with minor injuries.

