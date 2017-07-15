ROXBURY (WHDH) – Dozens of people came out to remember a fallen hero in Roxbury on Saturday.

The basketball courts at Billings Field were dedicated to the memory of firefighter Michael Kennedy.

Kennedy and Boston Fire Lt. Ed Walsh lost their lives battling a large fire in Boston’s Back Bay in March of 2014. The fire was ignited by welders working nearby.

The special tribute to Kennedy is in a place he visit often growing up.

“Mike spent a lot of time as a teenager and a young adult down on Billings Field,” said Kevin Cosby, who helped spearhead the effort to have the court named after him. “Anything from player basketball on this court, to skateboarding, to wife ball, or just hanging on the wall until the lights went off,” he continued.

Cosby said the outpouring of support caught him off guard.

“I think it’s a great turnout. I wasn’t expecting this many people, but, yeah a good time,” he said.

A family day followed the dedication ceremony—all in memory of a man who spent his life keeping the community safe.

The city plans to renovate the courts in the coming weeks. A ribbon cutting ceremony has been planned for October.

