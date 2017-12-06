Roxbury teacher puts up Tom Brady pictures on crosswalk to get cars to slow down

ROXBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — A Roxbury teacher called in Tom Brady for backup in an attempt to get cars by his school to slow down.

Sam Balto, a gym teacher at Ellis Elementary School, put cut-outs of Brady’s face on signs in two crosswalks in front of the building. Balto said he wanted to do something after watching cars speed through the intersections.

“I thought maybe he’d be able to help improve the safety around our school,” Balto. He said he also thought it would be fun for his students to see as they arrived at school

Balto said his experiment worked, with people slowing down when they saw Brady.’

“I think it’s pretty cool because Tom Brady, everybody wants to stop to see Tom Brady’s picture,” said parent Carlos Bazil.

Balto said this was a one-time experiment and he has since taken down the pictures of the Patriots quarterback.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)