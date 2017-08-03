Roy family disappointed with Michelle Carter’s delayed sentence

TAUNTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Family members of Conrad Roy said they do not agree with the judge’s decision to delay sentencing for Michelle Carter after she was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Roy, her boyfriend at the time, to follow through and take his own life. Prosecutors said Carter used Roy’s death to garner sympathy for herself.

Judge Lawrence Moniz sentenced Carter to two-and-a-half years, with 15 of the months to be served behind bars. He said he did not go for a long sentence because she was 17 at the time of the incident and chances for rehabilitation are more likely.

Roy’s father and sister gave victim impact statements in court and a lawyer read one from his mother. Roy’s sister, Camden Roy, cried as she described her brother as her best friend and said he would always be with her. Roy’s father, Conrad Roy Jr., said he was heartbroken and accused Carter of using his son.

Outside court, Conrad Roy Jr. did not comment. Neither did his aunt, who had said before that Carter “should be kept far away from society.” Jimmy Brodeaur, his aunt’s fiance, did talk to reporters.

“I don’t understand how a month ago, it’s a guilty verdicit, giving a family hope that there might be some kind of justice to just have her go home tonight and have a nice meal,” said Brodeaur.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)