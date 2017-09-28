Royal Caribbean cancels cruise, will use ship to evacuate people from Puerto Rico

(WHDH) — Royal Caribbean is the latest big name company to step up and assist the areas decimated by Hurricane Maria.

The cruise line announced on Tuesday that it is cancelling a trip slated for Sept. 30 to instead use the ship in an effort to deliver needed supplies to the Caribbean islands and evacuate people from Puerto Rico.

The vessel, which can house up to 3,800 passengers, will bring aid to San Juan, St. Croix and St. Thomas. Those areas were hit by both Maria and Hurricane Irma.

Residents remain stranded in Puerto Rico, some without food, water, power and money.

Royal Caribbean is donating water, medical supplies and more to those in need.

Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival have also helped hurricane victims.

