(WHDH) — The Royal family announced that the Queen has approved the appointment of Prince Harry as Captain General Royal Marines.

The Duke of Edinburgh has been serving as Captain General Royal Marines since June 2, 1953, in succession of the Queen’s father, King George VI.

The Royal Family said Prince Harry has served in the Army for 10 years.

Prince Harry served in the Army for 10 years, rising to the rank of Captain and undertaking two tours of Afghanistan. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 19, 2017

The Duke's association with the @RoyalMarines dates back 64 years to 2 June 1953, when he was appointed Captain General in succession to The Queen's father, King George VI. pic.twitter.com/gMwAXaUtQ5 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 19, 2017

In his final duty as Captain General, The Duke received Major General Robert Magowan, Commandant General Royal Marines & Major General Charles Stickland, Commandant General Royal Marines Designate. Prince Harry was also present. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 19, 2017

