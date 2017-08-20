LITTLETON, Mass. (AP) — Police say a bull that escaped from a Massachusetts livestock auction last week has been killed by its owner after being shot and wounded by an officer.

Littleton police say the animal was standing in the middle of a road Sunday and the officer was concerned for the safety of drivers. The officer shot the animal twice. The owner then arrived and fired a fatal shot. He told the Boston Globe the bull was suffering and could not be saved.

The animal was sold in Littleton late Tuesday, but got loose as it was being loaded into a trailer. Over the next few days, it was spotted roaming in nearby towns before being seen again in Littleton on Sunday.

