LITTLETON, Mass. (WHDH) – Officials confirmed Sunday that a bull that had been on the run since Tuesday had been shot and killed.

The animal escaped an auction house in Littleton on Tuesday.

Littleton Police said they found the bull in the middle of Great Road. When the bull tried to move towards oncoming traffic an officer was forced to fire, fearing the safety of drivers.

