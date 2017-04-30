Runners gather to honor fallen Auburn police officer

LEICESTER, MA (WHDH) - Hundreds of runners hit the pavement in Leicester on Sunday to honor a fallen Auburn Police Officer.

Officer Ronald Tarentino Jr. died in the line of duty last May. He was shot during a traffic stop.

“He was our friend, our colleague and he was taken too soon,” said an officer at the event.

The 5k run took place in Leicester, where Tarentino was an officer for seven years before he joined the Auburn Police Department.

From people he barely knew, to fellow brothers and sisters in blue, Tarentino touched many people’s lives.

Thousands of runners raised money for the Ronald Tarentino Jr. Memorial Fund. The fund offers scholarships of students to Leicester, Auburn and Tewksbury high schools.

