BOSTON (WHDH) - Runners in Boston laced-up their sneakers to try to outrun the Green Line.

The four mile run was part of an event called “Race the T.” Around 120 runners hit the streets on Saturday.

The spirit was casual but the rules were not.

Racers say complaining about the T is practically a pastime in Boston, and that’s why they decided to put their money where their mouth is over the course of about 18 stops.

However, it turns out beating the Green Line is a lot harder than it looks.

One 10 to 15 people crossed the finish line first.

The race raised at least $2,000 for the charity “Back on My Feet,” which helps homeless people.

