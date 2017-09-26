MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s communications watchdog has threatened to block the access to Facebook next year if the company does not store its data locally.

Alexander Zharov, chief of the Federal Communications Agency, told Russian news agencies on Tuesday that they will work to “make Facebook comply with the law” on personal data, which obliges foreign companies to store it in Russia. Critics criticized the law that went into effect in 2015 for potentially exposing the data to Russian intelligence agencies.

Zharov said on Tuesday that the Russian government understands that Facebook is a “unique service” but said it will not make exceptions and will have to block it next year if Facebook does not comply.

