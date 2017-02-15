Russian spy ship spotted off coast of New England

GROTON, CT. (WHDH) – A Russian spy ship has been spotted in the waters off the coast of New England.

The ship was spotted Wednesday off the coast of Connecticut, just 30 miles from a United States Navy base in Groton, according to CNN.

The ship reportedly traveled north from Cuba and was also spotted off Delaware on Tuesday.

“Presence of Russian spy ship has to be regarded very seriously because Russia is an increasingly aggressive adversary,” Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal tweeted.

The ship, which is known as “Victor Leonov,” is said to be in international waters.

Experts believe Russian President Vladimir Putin is testing President Donald Trump’s resolve.

Officials are monitoring the ship’s activity.

