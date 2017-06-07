Ruth Bader Ginsburg has new fitness book

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s personal trainer is letting out her workout secrets.

The ‘RBG Workout’ details exactly what the 84-year-old does to stay so fit.

The book includes illustrated demonstrations of her daily workouts.

Ginsburg has survived colon and pancreatic cancer and says she does not plan to retire from the bench anytime soon.

