Ruthanne Fuller elected mayor of Newton

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - Voters in Newton have elected a new mayor as Setti Warren gears up to run for Massachusetts governor.

Ruthanne Fuller has defeated Scott Lennon, 51 percent to 49 percent, to become the next mayor of Newton.

Mayor-elect Fuller updated her website after her win saying “Thank you Newton! I am honored to be your Mayor-Elect. Let’s get to work together.”

In a recent newspaper ad, Lennon boasted about being “the only candidate who has continuously held a full-time job for the last twenty years.”

Fuller responded in a blog post, saying her opponent attacked her for choosing to work and to raise kids.

“After graduating from Harvard Business School, I’ve played a leadership role for 30 years while at the same time bringing up three great kids in this wonderful community,” Fuller said.

