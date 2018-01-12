Rutland apartment complex goes up in flames

RUTLAND, Mass. (WHDH) — Firefighters on Friday rescued several people after an apartment complex in Rutland went up in flames.

Emergency crews from multiple towns were called to the scene on Maple Avenue to assist with battling the blaze.

Heavy flames and smoke could be seen pouring out of the building.

It’s not known if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

