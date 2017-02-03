Ryan Reynolds accepts Hasty Pudding’s ‘Man of the Year’ award

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Actor Ryan Reynolds was in Cambridge Friday night, where he accepted the Hasty Pudding Man of the Year award at Harvard University.

The “Deadpool” star had some good-spirited fun during the roast, even putting on a bra decorated to look like his Deadpool uniform. He told the crowd that the award meant a lot to him.

Last week, “Hidden Figures” star Octavia Spencer was crowned Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year.

