Rye Police looking for man accused of indecent exposure

RYE, NH (WHDH) - Police in Rye, New Hampshire say that an older male completely undressed while visiting a local beach in May.

An onlooker reported the suspicious behavior and included a picture of the suspect that they captured with their cellphone.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man.

There are no additional details available at this time.

