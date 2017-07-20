Rye Police warn citizens of Craigslist scam

RYE, NH (WHDH) - Rye Police are asking residents to use caution when surfing the rentals page on Craigslist.

In a statement on Thursday, Rye Police Department announced that an ad for a rental property located at 7 Alan Ct. is a scam. The listing has been investigated by the town assessors and it is confirmed that the address given does not exist.

The listing, posted by Jeffery Johnson, has since been removed.

Residents are asked to be careful when conducting business transactions online.

