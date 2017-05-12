S.C. bus driver honored for saving students from fire

DUNCAN, S.C. (WHDH) — A school bus driver in South Carolina was honored by her students after she saved dozens of them from a fire.

Teresa Stroble was praised for getting all 56 students off her bus Wednesday when it caught fire. She was welcomed at the school on Friday by cheering students, some waving signs.

The school district is investigating the cause of the fire.

