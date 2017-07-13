S.C. fisherman returns purse woman lost 25 years ago

LAKE HARTWELL, S.C. (WHDH) — A South Carolina woman got a big surprise when a fisherman reunited her with the purse she lost more than 20 years old.

April Bolt said 25 years ago, she docked her boat at a cove in South Carolina before she went to dinner with her parents. She hid her purse inside, thinking it would be safe. When she came back after dinner, Bolt said her purse was gone.

“I was devastated, I was crying. I knew it was going to be a lot of work trying to cancel all my credit cards and my license,” said Bolt. “The main thing was my little boy was 15 months old and all his parents were in there.”

Twenty-five years later, Ben Myers was fishing at the same cove with a young family member when they reeled in a purse. Myers opened the purse and found Bolt’s name on one of the cards inside. He then returned the purse to Bolt.

Inside, Bolt found all the credit cards she canceled; half of them are for stores no longer in business. She also had change, keys and the baby photos of her son she thought were gone forever.

