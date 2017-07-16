Sabrett recall due to reports of meat containing bone fragments

There has been a Sabrett recall on over 7-million pounds of meat due to their products containing bone fragments.

Sabrett says they are recalling all beef and pork hot dogs, as well as sausages, sold between March 17th and July 4th.

The USDA says there has been one report of a minor mouth injury due to the bone fragments.

The company asks anyone with Sabrett meat from that time period to throw it away or return it for a refund.

