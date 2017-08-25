‘Sad situation’: Walsh speaks out after canning health chief accused of sexual harassment

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayer Marty Walsh fired his chief of health and human services Thursday over allegations that he sexually harassed a woman who worked for him.

Felix Arroyo had been on paid administrative leave since July 28 and was “terminated from the City of Boston after a comprehensive internal investigation,” according to City spokeswoman Laura Oggeri.

Walsh spoke out Friday on the allegations against Arroyo, calling it a “sad situation.”

“It’s a sad situation. Yesterday we had to make a very difficult decision,” Walsh said. “We hired outside council and the report that came back proved that we had to take the action we did yesterday.”

Arroyo claims that he is innocent, but a woman who previously worked for him filed a complaint last week saying he had made sexually inappropriate comments and grabbed her bottom.

A spokesperson for Arroyo released a statement expressing disappointment in Walsh’s decision and claiming the allegations were “baseless.”

The woman’s complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination also said Arroyo grabbed the back of her neck after she contacted the human resources office in July.

Walsh says he plans to move swiftly on replacing Arroyo. An investiation into the allegations could take up to 18 months and a civil trial is possible.

