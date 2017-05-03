ST. LOUIS (AP) — Saint Louis University officials have sent out a campus alert warning of shots fired near a residence hall on campus.

The school issued the warning on its social media sites Wednesday telling students to stay away from Spring Hall, after a man wearing a black hoodie was seen with a possible handgun.

The school later said students living at Spring Hall were being relocated to a recreation center.

The school later said shots were fired outside Marchetti East and ordered those on campus to shelter in place.

No injuries have been reported.

No other information was made immediately available.

