Sale blanks Angels for 6 innings in Boston’s 6-2 win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Chris Sale pitched six scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox rode a five-run first inning to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Sale (12-4) allowed four hits and struck out nine to push his major league-leading total to 200. He walked one and lowered his American League-best ERA to 2.48.

He has won 11 of his last 13 decisions.

Sale improved to 6-0 against the Angels with a 1.23 ERA in seven starts (nine games).

Boston jumped on erratic Angels starter Ricky Nolasco (4-11) in the first, with six of its first seven batters collecting a hit. Nolasco went four innings and allowed all six runs on nine hits and a walk.

The Angels avoided a shutout when Martin Maldonado hit a solo home run off reliever Kyle Martin in the seventh.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)