Salem firefighter dies while on vacation

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — The Salem Fire Department is “in a state of shock” after receiving word that one of its own died of a heart attack while on vacation in the Caribbean.

Chief David Cody says he was notified Monday that Lt. Scott Hebert, a 19-year veteran, died earlier that day in the Dominican Republic with his wife by his side.

Deputy Alan Dionne compared Herbert’s untimely death to losing a brother. He says the department is not going to be the same without him.

Hebert joined the department in 1998 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2008. The 46-year-old Danvers resident leaves behind four children in addition to his wife.

Cody says everyone is feeling badly for Hebert’s family. Funeral arrangements are still being worked out.

