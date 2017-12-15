SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman in Salem, New Hampshire reunited with her necklace thanks to good detective work made by a dispatcher.

Another woman found the necklace at a doughnut shop and posted about it on Facebook, which later went viral.

That is when the dispatcher remembered a woman had filed a report about a missing necklace earlier this week.

She was able to connect the dots and return the necklace to its owner.

