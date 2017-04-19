Salem Police searching for missing 5-year-old boy

Salem Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 5-year-old boy.
According to police, Josh Zimmerman was last seen at 3 p.m. Wednesday on Mason Street.
Zimmerman is wearing a black North Face jacket, a white t-shirt, and jeans.
Anyone with information or who may have seen the child is asked to call Salem Police at 978-744-1212 or by dialing 9-1-1.
