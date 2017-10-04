Salem State University aims to counter hate after racist graffiti found

SALEM, Mass. (AP) – A Massachusetts college says it’s taking a stand against hate after racist graffiti was found at the school’s baseball field.

Salem State University is asking students, faculty and area residents to discuss ways to prevent acts of hate Thursday at a campus event called “Forward Together – So We Can Do Better.”

Graffiti was found on benches and a fence at the baseball field with messages including “Trump #1 Whites Only USA” and another that used racial slurs.

Salem State President John Keenan called the incident “beyond troubling” and says there’s much work to be done to make everyone feel welcome on campus.

The Thursday event will include speeches from the school president, the mayor of Salem and faculty and students.

Salem State is a public university with about 9,000 students.

