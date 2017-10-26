Salisbury Police searching for suspect seen breaking into several vehicles on surveillance

SALISBURY, MA (WHDH) - Salisbury Police said they are searching for a suspect seen breaking into several vehicles on surveillance video.

Officials said the footage shows a young man in a white hoodie trying to get into parked cars.

The break-ins happened off of Main Street last week.

Police said the robber took off with cash from the unlocked vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department.

