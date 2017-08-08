Salisbury police seek ‘dangerous’ men wanted in attempted armed carjacking

SALISBURY, MA (WHDH) - Police in Salisbury say they are searching for two “armed and dangerous” men wanted in connection with an attempted carjacking.

The attempted carjacking was reported Monday night in the Blue Ocean Music Hall parking lot at 4 Oceanfront North.

Police say a black gun was shown during the incident. No injuries were reported.

Police are asking residents in the area to be on alert as they work to track down the men.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

