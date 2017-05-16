Sally Yates says she wanted White House to act on Flynn

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - In her first interview since being fired by President Donald Trump, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates told CNN’s Anderson Cooper she expected the White House to do something about now former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Yates testified before the Senate last week on the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia. In particular, Yates focused on Flynn.

“I think this was a serious compromise situation, that the Russians had real leverage,” said Yates. “He also had lied to the Vice President of the United States. Whether he is fired or not is a decision by the President of the United States to make but it doesn’t seem like that’s a person who should be sitting in the National Security Adviser position.”

Yates said she warned Trump about Flynn about 18 days before he resigned. She had been appointed Deputy Attorney General by former President Barack Obama but was removed from her post about she refused to defend the Trump administration’s first travel ban on Muslim-majority countries.

“I just didn’t have any way of knowing what was going on that point,” said Yates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)