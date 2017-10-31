Samuel Adams to release limited edition beer that is illegal in 12 states

(WHDH) — Samuel Adams’ biennial brew – Utopia – will once again be released for sale across the county. It won’t be available in 12 states that prohibit the sale due to the insanely high alcohol content.

Utopia boasts a 28 percent alcohol content and carries a price tag of $199! The craft brewery will send out 13,000 bottles of the beer, which will be available in states including Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Maine.

The barrel-aged brew is banned in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, and Washington, according to Fortune.

Samuel Adams recommends consumers enjoy the beer by drinking one ounce at a time.

It will be available for purchase in early November.

