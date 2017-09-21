San Diego hospital now using remote control cars to take kids to operating room

A San Diego hospital unveiled a new program that uses remote control cars to take kids to the operating room.

Kids are able to pick which car they want to take to the operating room.

The cars were donated to the hospital by members of San Diego law enforcement.

The goal of the program is to make surgeries for young patients less scary, and to make their time in the hospital a little more enjoyable.

