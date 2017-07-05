Sand sculpture mocks Gov. Christie’s controversial beach trip

(WHDH) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was slammed online and in the real world after he was photographed with his family soaking up the sun on a beach that he had closed to the public over the Fourth of July weekend because of a government shutdown.

RELATED: Gov. Christie defends use of beach closed to public amid shutdown

Beachgoers at New Jersey’s Island Beach State Park on July 4 built a sand sculpture mocking Christie, just two days after the now infamous photo surfaced.

Christie, an unpopular Republican serving out his final six months in office, was lambasted Monday for the act.

State beaches and parks were shut down over the weekend along with motor vehicle offices and other services deemed nonessential after Christie and the Democratic-controlled Legislature failed to agree on a budget for the new fiscal year that began Saturday.

The government reached an agreement on Monday to reopen.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)