Sandwich police searching for missing, endangered person

Police in Sandwich say they are looking for a man who is considered missing and endangered.

Raymond Zabel, 63, is missing from his home on Great Hill Road. He was last seen on Nov. 7 at around 11 p.m. and was reported missing Thursday morning at around 1 a.m.

Zabel is between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-1 with brown hair and eyes. He is between 240-245 pounds and has a mustache.

He was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, and a heavy forest green coat, and he has a scar on his lower left leg.

Anyone with information about Zabel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sandwich Police.

