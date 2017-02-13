The Cape, spared from the snow but dealing with high winds

SANDWICH, MA (WHDH) - Gentle waves after an overnight high tide and the potential for coastal flooding.

Overnight in Sandwich the winter storm eased in.

Mostly rain and very little wind so far is a relief after Thursday’s pounding.

Most plows had Sunday off.

Some snow but mostly rain in this storm so far, though that still made for some slippery driving

A truck crashed into a utility pole by the Bourne Bridge.

Traffic was backed up and one person, who was already on their way to the hospital, had to call an ambulance when their route was blocked by the pole that was snapped in two.

The winds are expected to pick up this morning and the waves may get bigger too.

The Cape may have been spared from the worst of it on Sunday, but they are not out of the woods yet.

