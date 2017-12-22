Santa Claus brings Christmas treats to animals at Cincinnati Zoo

(WHDH) — Santa Claus paid a visit to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens in Ohio on Friday and delivered some special gifts to the animals, including Fiona the hippo.

St. Nick arrived bearing the animals’ most-favored treats. In the footage, gorillas can be seen enjoying carrots, and Fiona can be seen tearing open her gift.

The zoo Santa says favored foods are “the best gift you can give to any of the animals, because they love to eat.”

