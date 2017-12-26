(WHDH) — Even after Hurricane Maria damaged the island of Puerto Rico extensively, one man still makes sure Santa spread’s some holiday cheer.

Manny Rivera gathered up his sleigh and went around to the children of Puerto Rico, a tradition he’s held for the past five years.

While this visit brings joy to kids, Rivera still has problems to repair of his own.

“I don’t have power; I still don’t have water,” Rivera said. “A kid asked me yesterday to bring back his house the way it was before Maria.”

Some of the children said they doubted that Santa would find them and were glad to see Rivera making an appearance on the big day.

