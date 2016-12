BOSTON (WHDH) - Santa Claus is coming to town—in a fire truck.

Santa made his annual trip to the Shriners Hospital in Boston on Wednesday, along with some of the elves from the Boston Fire Department.

He rose up in the ladder to wave to kids.

Santa and Mrs. Claus went in to visit with parents and hand out a few presents.

