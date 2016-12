MEMPHIS (WHDH) — A robber dressed as Santa Claus was caught on camera holding up a bank in Memphis, Tennessee.

Police said the suspect, wearing a Santa mask, walked into the bank on Wednesday and passed out candy canes to employees and customers. He then demanded money from the teller.

The suspect got away with some cash and police are still looking for him.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)