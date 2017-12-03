BURLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Dozens of children got the chance to meet Santa at the Burlington Mall Sunday afternoon. The Caring Santa event was a visit tailored for children with special needs.

Children were able to arrive early to meet Santa without being surrounded by an overwhelming amount of people. Organizers say it helps the kids feel more comfortable for the Christmas visit, helping the children enjoy the event more.

The intimate experience brought together 30 families so that they could take photos with St. Nick without distractions and sensory triggers that can often difficult to handle.

Children were also able to get time with service dogs.

