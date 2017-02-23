Sargento expands listeria recall, ends relationship with supplier

Sargento cheese products are being taken off store shelves because of listeria concerns.

The company has added seven more types of cheese to a recent recall list, including sliced Colby, pepper jack, Muenster and more.

Here’s a look at all the cheese affected by the recall:

Sargento Sliced Colby , 8 oz., UPC 4610000105, Sell By date 15MAY17F

Sargento Sliced Muenster , 8oz., UPC 4610000107, Sell By dates 05MAR17F, 06MAR17F, 15APR17F, 16APR17F and 17APR17F

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack , 7.5 oz., UPC 4610000122, Sell By date 03MAY17B

Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack , 6.67 oz., UPC 4610000279, Sell By date 03MAR17B

Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack , 8 oz., UPC 4610041018, Sell By date H07APR17

Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria , 8 oz., UPC 4610041105, Sell By date H10APR17

Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040094, Sell By date H08JUN17 and H09JUN17

Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby , 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, Sell By dates 02FEB17F, 01MAR17B and 16MAR17F

Sargento Chefs Blend Taco Blend Shredded Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040002, Sell By dates H11MAY17 and H01JUN17

Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack , 12oz., UPC 4610000108, Sell By dates 02MAY17B, 03MAY17B, 11JUN17B

Sargento Sliced Colby-Jack , 12oz., UPC 4610000109, Sell By date 01MAY17B

Sargento Off the Block Fine Cut Colby-Jack Shredded Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040014, Sell By date H06MAY17

Sargento Chef Blends Nacho & Taco Shredded Cheese , 8oz., UPC 4610040041, Sell By dates H04MAY17, S15MAY17 and H01JUN17

Sargento Off the Block Fine Cut Cheddar Jack Shredded Cheese, 8 oz., UPC 4610040076, Sell By dates H07MAY17, H08MAY17 and H09MAY17

Sargento said it has ended their relationship with the supplier of those cheeses, Deutsch Kase Haus.

The company said there have not been any confirmed illnesses from any of the recalled products.

