Satellite images show potential ‘bomb cyclone’ moving up eastern seaboard

(WHDH) — A nor’easter with the potential to undergo “bombogenesis” – or the rapid intensification of a mid-latitude storm – began its move up the eastern seaboard on Wednesday, bringing snow and freezing conditions to many southeastern states.

It’s snowing in Tallahassee! As exciting as this is, please use extreme caution if you are driving & don’t expose yourself to the cold for too long without proper gear. #SunshineState #SnowDay #WinterIsHere pic.twitter.com/QVnnCTWQ5E — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) January 3, 2018

The storm was forecast to bring blizzard conditions to much of the northeast, beginning early Thursday morning. Winter storm, blizzard, high wind and flooding warnings are in effect across Massachusetts.

The National Ocean Service says bombogenesis, a popular term used by meteorologists, occurs when a mid-latitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars over 24 hours.

A millibar measures atmospheric pressure. This can happen when a cold air mass collides with a warm air mass, such as air over warm ocean waters.

The formation of this rapidly strengthening weather system is a process called bombogenesis, which creates what is known as a bomb cyclone.

