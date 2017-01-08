Saturday’s storm leaves much of Mass in a blanket of snow

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - Many parts of the state will be digging deep over the next couple of days to try and clear the huge piles of snow left over from Saturday’s storm.

One of the hardest hit areas was Sandwich, where they saw well over a foot of snow.

Heavy winds off the ocean created big snow drifts.

Bridgewater saw about 15 inches of snow from yesterday’s storm and some areas in East Bridgewater reported getting over 19 inches.

The town was dealing with white out conditions last night.

A calm morning in Plymouth with clean up underway after winds whipped through the town Saturday night.

As snow mounted, the plows continued to try and clear it.

Crews were out in full force starting early in the day Saturday and into the night.

The blustery conditions couldn’t stop people from enjoying the winter though, with many going out to take in the snow.

